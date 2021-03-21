Gary Koop, 67

Gary L. Koop, of Clarkston, passed away March 17, 2021 at the age of 67.

Gary was born on April 1, 1953 in Pontiac to the late Winfield and Dorothy Koop.

He is the beloved father of Carrie (Chris) Ouellette of Clarkston, dearest papa of Samantha, Cooper and Maggie. Also survived by his sister-in-law Bobbie Koop, niece Wendi (Bob) Halabicky, nephew Brian Koop, and several cousins and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother Robert, who passed away just a few of weeks ago.

Gary grew up in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1971.

He was proud to be a self-proclaimed “untrained professional” who worked various jobs throughout his life here in Clarkston. He most recently owned and operated Koop’s Distributing and was also known for his company Koop’s Disposal.

Koop had a very giving heart, helping anyone – friend or stranger – whom he would come across. He could always lighten the mood with one of his numerous one-liners.

When not working, Koop enjoyed rides on his motorcycle and sharing beers with friends at the Clarkston Tap.

The thing that brought the most joy to his heart was being able to spend time with his family and his grandbabies.

Memorials in Gary’s name would be appreciated to any organization of your choice.

Family will receive friends Monday, March 22 from 1-8 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Following current government regulations, 25 people are allowed in the chapel at one time, with respectful rotations, masks, and physical distancing.

A private funeral for the family will be held, but will be livestreamed on wintfuneralhome.com.

