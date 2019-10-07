Gary W. HEDRICK

HEDRICK, Gary W.; of Hamtramck; Oct 3, 2019; age 71; brother of Sunny (late Ted) Sky; uncle of Todd (Becky), Rick (Lynn Clark), Kelly & Nolan Sky. Gary served the U.S. Army & was member of VFW Post 4162. He enjoyed time spent with family & dogs: Bitsy & QPie. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday, Oct 9th from 5-9pm & Thursday, Oct 10th from 3-9pm with a rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday, Oct 11th at 10am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery.

