Genealogy speaker

The February 17 meeting of the Clarkston Area Genealogy Society will feature Sunny McClellan Morton speaking on “How to Find Your Family History in Church Records.”

The meeting will be on Zoom at 10:15 a.m. and you can obtain the link by emailing jkhorses46@gmail.com.

There is no cost for the meeting.

Morton is featured in Family Tree magazine, she edits the Ohio Genealogy News, and is a member of the National Genealogy Society Professional Genealogists.

For more information, visit sunnymorton.com.