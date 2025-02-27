George J. O’Neil, 91

George J. O’Neil; of Oxford, MI; formerly of Clarkston; passed away on December 26, 2024; at the age of 91. Reunited with his beloved wife Elsie M. O’Neil; Loving father of Susan (Mark) Markaity, Patrice (Bill) Moesta, Julie (Joe) Wrobel, Dean (Porsha) O’Neil, and Kellie (Pam) O’Neil; proud grandfather of Kelly (Victoria) Markaity, Will Moesta, Megan Moesta, Sean (Lauren) Markaity, Connor (Mackenzie) Moesta, Allison (Evan) Markaity, Jacob Wrobel, Joshua Wrobel, Ty O’Neil, Taylor (McKenzie) O’Neil, Payton O’Neil and Baylee O’Neil; great-grandfather of Adrianna Markaity and Lucas O’Neil; brother of Margaret (the Late Frank) Meister. Preceded in death by his parents George and Stella O’Neil and his siblings Edward O’Neill and John O’Neil

George O’Neil was born in Detroit Michigan on December 10th, 1933. He was drafted into the Army shortly after the Korean War ended while working. His basic training was completed at Fort Leonard Wood and afterwards he was sent to Fort Bragg for combat engineer training. George was attached to the 82nd Airborne Division as a heavy equipment operator and helped with the construction of an air strip on Fort Polk.

After discharge, he made a career with the post office, spending 40 years at offices in Royal Oak, Troy, and Bloomfield Hills. He and Elsie married in 1957, made their home in Pontiac, and Clarkston, and had three daughters and two sons. To make ends meet, he worked numerous part time jobs over the years when not enjoying golf and camping. He was an active member of St. Daniel’s Catholic Church for over 50 years and was a member of the golf league. He and Elsie have gone on many cruises and were proud to be grandparents to 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A private Cemetery Service will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made out to St. Daniel Catholic Church or to the Hospice of Michigan. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on George’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.