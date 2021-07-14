Gerald Jones, 75

Gerald “Jerry” Jones, of Charlotte, formerly of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home at the age of 75.

He was born September 29, 1945, in Detroit the son of Glen Mertin and Gladys (Williams) Jones.

Jerry graduated from Pontiac Central High School with the Class of 1964.

On September 2, 1967, Jerry married Carol Lavon Johnston in Pontiac.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol, daughters Wendy Shelley of McKinney, Tex., and Kelly (Joel) Tasma of Jenison, grandchildren Jordin Shelley, Wyatt Shelley, Leann Tasma, and Thomas Tasma, siblings: Ruth (Rev. Fred) Thomas of Washington, Bud (Judy) Jones of Tennessee, Nathan Jones of Walled Lake, Karen Tierney of California, and Lois Jones of Troy.

Funeral services are on Saturday, July 17, at 2:30 p.m.. at the Pennway Church of God, located at 1101 E. Cavanaugh Rd., Lansing, 48910. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6 -8 p.m. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, 206 W. Lawrence Ave., Charlotte, 48813.

To view Jerry’s complete obituary online or for his online guestbook, visit www.burkhead-green-kilgo.com.