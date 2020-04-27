Gerald “Loye” Swiger

SWIGER, Gerald “Loye”; of Waterford; entered eternal life on April 25, 2020; sadly missed by wife Billie; father of Jeffrey Swiger and Karri Swiger; grandfather to Kess and Brynn Verhey; also many nieces and nephews.

Loye served in the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors S.P.O.

Honoring his requests, private funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Rest in Peace one beautiful man. Memorials may be made to the family.

Please leave a memory or condolence on Loye’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.

In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.

John 14:2-3 (KJV)