Gerald PHENICIE

PHENICIE, Gerald “Jerry”; of Clarkston; age 79; passed away suddenly March 9, 2019; loving husband of Patricia for 55 years; father of Jeanette Naylor, Lisa Phenicie, Scott (Danielle) Phenicie, Patrick Phenicie; papa of Hayley, Makayla, Zachary, Erica, Raina and Caden; great grandpapa of Alivia and River;

Jerry was proud of his time spent serving his country in the United States Air Force. He loved to spend his time fishing or puttering in his tool shed. Jerry will be greatly missed by many, especially by his four-legged best friend Charlie.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 4:00pm-7:00pm. Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors Thursday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s honor to the family. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com