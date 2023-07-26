Going to the birds tonight

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., the Clarkston Area Backyard Birders will meet at the Wint Nature Center, 9501 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, in the large meeting room.

Join for discussion of the familiar monarchs and other lepidoptera (butterflies, skippers and moths.

Debbie Jackson will present the stunning visuals and discuss why they are important to birds.

Reservations not needed for the free event. Casual dress. Bring a friend, relative, neighbor.

Complimentary baked goods, courtesy of Mary Kraut, and Detroit Bold coffee, served up by founder and owner A.J. O’Neil, will be part of the night.

For more information, email cabbclub@gmail.com.

PHOTO: A Halloween Pennant dragonfly, as seen recently in Brandon Township. The dragonfly is a symbol of transformation, Photo: Jonathan Schechter