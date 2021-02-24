Golden anniversary

Sandy Smalley grew up in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1965.

She married Mario Di Ponio in 1971 and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on February 20.

Currently living in Highland, the couple is the proud parents of adult children, David, and wife Annette, and Gina, with husband Dale.

“To our loving parents, whose love and commitment shines brighter than gold.

“All things grow with love, and nothing is better proof of that than our family. Love you, Mom & Dad. Happy 50th anniversary!

“Love, David & Gina.”