The Knights of Columbus’ sixth annual Golf Outing benefiting Drew’s Home of Clarkston will be on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Pine Knob Golf Course, 5580 Waldon Road.

Shotgun start will be a 1:30 p.m. Registration of $100 per player includes 18 holes of golf with cart, contests, prizes and awards, and catered dinner at the Pine Knob Carriage House. Drew’s Home of Clarkston provides independent living to people with developmental disabilities. Register at Drewshomeclarkston.org.