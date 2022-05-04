Golfers show well on the links at Farmington Invite

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team competed in the 35th Farmington Invitational on Friday.

They finished in fifth place out of 24 teams. Sophomore Kaiden Rose led the team with a 78 and finished as medalist.

Junior Blake Botterill had a 79. Senior Bovee had an 86; senior Josh Power, 87; and junior Zach Bauer, 90.

They opened the week at the Indianwood Invitational finishing in ninth place out of 24 teams. Botterill led the team with a 78 and finished as medalist.

Bauer finished with an 82. Senior Dru Brody had an 85; senior Cristian Walk, 85; and junior Jose De Nigris, 90.

They opened the week at the Oakland University Invitational on Monday. They compete in The Loop Invitational on Friday and the Pine Lake Invitational on Monday, May 9.

The Boys JVA Golf team finished the Blackhawk County Invite taking first place with an overall 345 on Friday. Sophomore Samual Studak finished in second place with a 78. Junior Tyler Wilford finished the day with 88 for ninth place. Sophomore Stephen Summers finished with 89; sophomore Owen Lepak, 90; and junior Luke Farella, 93.

The JVB team finished in ninth place with a 394 total. Freshman Vinny Giannini took fifth place with 85.