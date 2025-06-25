Grand Champion summer

CORUNNA — The Clarkston Junior Equestrian Team competed in their district meet at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds and finished as District 11 Division D Grand Champion 2025, June 14-15.

The Wolves are a Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association (MIHA) Division D team which competed against Owosso in District 11.

The two-person team with groom competed in Showmanship, Western, Trail, Hunt Seat, Saddle Seat, Jumping and Gymkhana events earning points based on their placings, finishing as District 11 Division D Grand Champion.

The Clarkston Junior Equestrian Team is eighth grader Genevieve Gedraitis and her horse Quigly, sixth grader Paige Ashley and her horse Rucks, and groomer sixth grader Adriana Lemus. Coaches are Abigail Davis and Amanda Mollette.

“Only the top two teams in each division receive a trophy, and this year the team did it again,” Davis and Mollette shared. “Wish our amazing Wolves luck as they continue to practice for next year and start their journey on the senior team.”