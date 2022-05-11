Grand old flag

The Clarkston Optimist Club is once again selling flags to celebrate Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, 9/11, and Veterans Day. Further info can be obtained at ClarkstonOptimists.org or by calling co-chairs Tami Lowrie (248-210-4808) or Ann Degen (248-625-7031). Pictured, from left, are Optimist members Karen Joliat, Ann Evans, Tamera Lowrie, and Robin Brose. Photo: Provided by Tom Lowrie