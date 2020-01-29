Grant for service projects

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Andersonville Elementary School students and staff gathered for a routine morning assembly, Jan. 13. Turns out that the school was presented a $1,200 grant for its Academic Service Learning projects.

Jim Tedder, former Clarkston Community Schools teacher and Andersonville Elementary student, was there to present the grant from ITC Michigan.

“We have a wonderful charitable giving program,” said Tedder, ITC’s area manager for local government and community affairs. “And one of the things we focus on is education.”

ITC Holdings Corp., the nation’s largest independent electricity transmission company, is commited to providing support for programs important to the communities it serves, he said.

“ITC is proud to support Clarkston Community Schools and to help them provide service-based learning opportunities for their students,” added Donna Zalewski, ITC Holdings director of local government and community affairs and philanthropy.

The grant money will fund Andersonville Elementary’s K-5 Leader in Me ASL project, “Spread Love and Warmth.” This school-wide initiative tackles the needs of hunger, warmth and comfort in and around the Clarkston area.

Tedder, who was joined by ITC associates at the assembly, presented the check for $1,200 to Clarkston Community Schools ASL Coordinator Christine Rogers, Andersonville ASL Coordinator Marissa Webner, and Andersonville Elementary Principal Kim Fletcher.

“Andersonville Elementary considers themselves to be a family,” said Rogers. “Through this Spread Love and Warmth project, they are working together to extend their love to the community. The generous people at ITC are funding an amazing project that allows Andersonville students to practice academic skills and show their kindness as they help others.”

The Spread Love and Warmth project was inspired by fifth grade students in 2017, who made tie-blankets as a creative way for Andersonville to give warmth and comfort to community members in need.

Other examples of this collaborative effort of students, staff, community members, and school volunteers include “Birthday in a Bag” kits, painting pots, and blankets and treats for a local animal shelter.

Each grade at Andersonville will now brainstorm and research different organizations or community partners that may have immediate needs. Through classroom discussion, students will determine the organization they will partner with and the project to go along with it.