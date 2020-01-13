Gregory J. LYKINS

LYKINS, Gregory J.; of Clawson formerly of Waterford; passed away unexpectedly January 10, 2020; age 67; preceded in death by his parents David & Dorothy; brother of Patricia (Raymond) Frase, Francie (Craig) Ruelle, David (Flor) Lykins; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Greg formerly worked at General Motors. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed fishing, hiking, listening to classic rock, attending yard sales and taking road trips. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, January 15th at 11:30am with a memorial service at 12:30pm. Private inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to MI Heart Association or Drayton Plains Nature Center. Please leave a message or condolence on Greg’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com