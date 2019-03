Gretchen Ann SCHULTE (Knoff)

SCHULTE (Knoff), Gretchen Ann; of Davison; suddenly March 9, 2019; age 76; mother of Lisa (John) Schulte-Sentgerath, Eric (Allison) Schulte & Kurt (Susan) Schulte; nana of Hannah, Conrad, Julia, Nicholas, Sydney, Matthew & Michael; sister of Karen Becker, Greg (Cathy) Knoff, Janice (John) Bigando, Kirk (Barb) Knoff, Gary (Carol) Knoff & Steve (Eileen) Knoff; preceded in death by her identical twin, Gail. Memorial Service Saturday, March 23rd at 4:00pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting at 3:00pm.

Memorials may be made to National Council on Aging (ncoa.org) or Lourdes Nursing Home.

