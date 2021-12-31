Wint’s Healing Hearts Grief Support Group for all ages for those who have recently lost a loved one will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The topic of this month’s meeting is “Settling Into The Quiet: Adapting To Change.” The meeting will be led by a bereavement counselor for Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Meeting location is at the Carriage House in Clintonwood Park on Clarkston Road, Clarkston. No registration is necessary (walk-in), free of charge.

Any questions or to be on the invitation list, call the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home at 248-625-5231 or email wintfuneralhome@gmail.com.