Wint’s Healing Hearts Grief Support Group is set for its next meeting on Tuesday, August 10 at 7 p.m. with the theme of “Identifying Your Support Community.”

The meeting will be led by a bereavement counselor for Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Meeting location is at the Carriage House in Clintonwood Park on Clarkston Road.

No registration necessary, and the meeting is free of charge. All ages are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 248-625-5231 or email wintfuneralhome@gmail.com.