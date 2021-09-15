Grief support groups offered

Wint’s Healing Hearts Support Group meets once a month for families’ needs and support after the loss of a loved one.

The next two meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, “How to Express Your Needs During Bumpy Moments,” and on Tuesday, November 9, “How to Prepare Your Heart for the Holidays.”

Both meetings are at 7 p.m. at the Carriage House, Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston Road..

For more information, email wintfuneralhome@gmail.com, visit wintfuneralhome.com or call 248-625-5231.