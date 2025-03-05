Groveland man dies following township crash

OCSO investigation continues

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Independence Twp. — A 69 year old Groveland Township man died Monday, Feb. 24, two days after he was involved in an Independence Township traffic crash.

At about 10:13 p.m. on Feb. 22, Dwaine Paul McCutcheon was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and pulled onto Ortonville Road from a private driveway north of Amy Road, striking a southbound 2008 Honda Civic driven by a 25 year old Holly man. The Chevrolet pulled into the path of the Honda causing the crash. The Honda driver was not injured, however, McCutcheon was taken to the hospital by Independence Township Fire Department paramedics. His injuries at the time were not believed to be life threatening. An autopsy was planned for Wednesday.

The Honda driver was wearing his seatbelt, McCutcheon was not.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be factors in the crash, which is being handled by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. It remains under investigation.