Guy Roger Riddle Sr.

December 3, 1947 – January 25, 2025

Guy R. Riddle Sr., United States Navy Retired, of Escondido, CA and formerly of Clarkston, MI executed his final transfer orders to be with his family, shipmates, and friends in Heaven.

Guy was born in Pontiac, MI, the second of four children to Merle and Evelyn Riddle. He attended Clarkston Public Schools. After high school graduation, Guy attended Oakland Community College, Highland Lakes Campus, where he was a member of the Cross-Country Team that finished 9th at the National Junior College Cross Country Track meet in 1966.

Guy then decided to give the U.S. Navy a try and enlisted in January 1967. Upon completion of his initial training, Guy served on numerous ships and shore stations. During his Naval service, Guy was selected into the Navy’s Limited Duty Officer program.

Over his twenty plus years of Naval service, he served onboard ships in the homeports of: Norfolk, VA; Bremerton, WA; and Alameda, CA. His shore duty stations took him to: Naples, Italy; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Sigonella (Sicily), Italy; Washington, D.C.; and Subic Bay in the Philippine Islands. In 1989, Guy retired from the United States Navy.

Upon his retirement, Guy attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where he received a Bachelor of University Studies, and a Master’s of Public Administration in the field of Personnel Management. Later he received a Master’s of Science in Instructional Technology from National University in San Diego, CA. He worked for eighteen plus years as a defense contractor in the field of communications.

While attending UNM, Guy met and married the love of his life, Cindy Cano. They lived in Falls Church, VA; Albuquerque, NM; and eventually made their home in Escondido, CA. They remained happily and joyfully married for over 32 years until his death. During their time together they traveled the United States extensively visiting family and friends. Their goal was to visit all 50 states. Guy and Cindy also enjoyed numerous cruises to Alaska.

Guy dedicated his life to his wife, his two sons, and his grandchildren, whom they visited often. Nothing made Guy prouder than watching his grandchildren in their sporting events and theatrical performances. He was dedicated to his fellow veterans and to the injured warriors of Warrior Foundation/Freedom Station (WFFS). Guy served on the Board of Directors for seventeen years and was instrumental in developing procedural by-laws for WFFS. He was a member of numerous veterans’ organizations and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Experience. Guy was a member of the Immaculata Catholic Church where he volunteered as a Lector. He was also an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous with over 41 years of sobriety. Guy cherished the friendships he made in all the organizations in which he was involved. He brought joy to every gathering and was often called “the life of the party”.

Guy is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Nancy, and his brother, Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, his two sons, Guy Roger Jr. (Shelly) of Buckeye, AZ and Richard (Kate) of Flat Rock, MI, seven grandchildren, his brother, Clark (Sue) of Bascom, FL, his brother-in-law, Kirk Passmore of Afton, MI, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many family members whom he loved dearly.

Guy’s celebration of life will be held March 14, 2025 at 11 at the Immaculata Catholic Church on the University of San Diego campus, with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Warrior Foundation/Freedom Station, The Immaculata Catholic Church at USD, Silverado Hospice, or the American Cancer Society.