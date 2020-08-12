GVSU recognition

Olivia Baker, of Clarkston, has been awarded the Thomas M. Seykora Award for Outstanding Contribution from Grand Valley State University.
Baker is a 2016 graduate of Clarkston High School and is the daughter of Richard and Aimee Baker.
The Seykora Award recognizes seniors who, through their involvement, have made significant contributions to the GVSU campus community.
Olivia Baker, of Clarkston, has been awarded the Thomas M. Seykora Award for Outstanding Contribution from Grand Valley State University.