H. Robert STROM

STROM, H. Robert; of Wixom, formerly of Pontiac, passed away unexpectedly July 27, 2019; age 77; husband of Maria (Graziano); father of Dr. Scott (Kelli) Strom & Annemarie (Isaac) Robinovitz; grandpa of Taylor & Jacob. He was preceded in death by his parents Doris Ann (Price) and H. Eric and siblings Sandra, Norman and Walter. Bob served in the U.S. Navy and was known by many in the community for his work as an Emergency Room nurse at Henry Ford Hospital West Bloomfield. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 5-9:00 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Oakland County Children’s Village Foundation.