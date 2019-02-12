Hadyn COOK

COOK, Hadyn of Clarkston and Bellaire; passed away February 10, 2019; age 84. Beloved husband of Mary Ann for 58 years. Loving father of Stephen (Lisa) Cook, Nicola (Duane) Hanna and Richard (Anita) Cook. Proud grandfather of Makenzie, Wesley, Logan, Elizabeth and Alexa and great grandfather of Echo. Dear brother of Arnold Cook. A man who loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchild. A man to whom “Soccer is Life” especially his wonderful Arsenal Football Club and Bellaire Eagles. Hadyn retired from General Motors. Friends may visit Friday 3-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Angela Hospice or St. Sabbas Monastery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com