Hairspray on stage

Clarkston High School Drama Club presents the Broadway musical “Hairspray.” with shows from Feb. 14-17.

The production is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters in cooperation with Music Theatre International and is rated PG-13.

Evening performances are Feb. 14, 15, and 16 at 7 p.m.; and matinee performances are Feb. 16 and 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for students and seniors for $13 and adults for $15. They are available online at https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/clarkstonhigh.