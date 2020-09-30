Halloween turning from frightening to friendly

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Time for children to dress up as their favorite characters and collect goodies as the Friendly Forest is at Clintonwood Park, Saturday, Oct. 10, 12 -3 p.m.

The annual event, in which families walk a decorated trail and trick or trick, receiving goodies from favorite characters like Superman as well as Elsa, Anna and Olaf, is held by the Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors together with the Clarkston Area Optimistic Club and is going to be fun just like every year.

“Parents and guardians can expect a great event, as always, this year,” said Amy Laboissonniere, community relations coordinator at Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors. “This event is a favorite in our department.”

She added she is even more excited for this year’s Friendly Forest because it is the first large scale event they are running due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to get back to serving our community with events like Friendly Forest that make Independence Township a great community to live, work and play,” she said.

Laboissonniere added due to COVID there will be larger spacing between ticket time slots and smaller crowds for each time slot.

“We want the event to seem ‘normal’ to kids and those who have participated in the past,” said Laboissonniere. “We are working on several modifications to keep our participants, volunteers and staff engaged and safe.”

She added there is also a backup plan to keep everyone socially distanced from each other in place in case of rain.

Favorite characters are back including various superheroes, fairies, princesses, Harry Potter and the Minions – just to name a few.

New to this year’s trail are brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot from Disney’s Onward.

Children will receive a donut and a drink at the end of the trail and can go through the hay maze.

Tickets are $7 per resident and $10 per non-resident. Adults are free. Start times are in 20-minute increments and are chosen when you purchase your ticket. There will be no on-site ticket sales.

For tickets or more information, please call 248-625-8223. Please contact Laboissonniere if interested in sponsoring the event, amyl@indtwp.com.