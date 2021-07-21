Happy Birthday, Marian!

Clarkston resident Marian Lohff turns 90 on July 28.

She has lived in town for 66 years and was married to Delton Lohff before he passed away in January of 1995 due to Lou Gerhig’s Disease. The couple had two children, Beverly and Barbara, five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

Lohff was an avid golf player but, unfortunately, has spent the last few years at home.

Her family is asking the Clarkston community to lift her spirits by sending birthday cards to her at 5618 Northcrest Crossing, Clarkston, MI 48346.