Happy Halloween from a 1000-pound pumpkin

HAPPY HALLOWEEN: Clarkston resident Frank Morse got into the Halloween spirit by growing this 1000-pound pumpkin in the backyard of his Paula Avenue home. The pumpkin was carved by Tom Nardone of ExtremePumpkins.com, Oct. 21. Pictured are Morse with his wife Stephanie Morse, their children Everly Morse and Beckham Morse, and nieces Kennedy Wagner, Kendylin Wagner, and Lilly Render. Photo provided