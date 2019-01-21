Harold A. KONZEN

KONZEN, Harold A. of Clarkston; January 20, 2019; age 102; beloved father of Richard (Terri) Konzen and Brian (Lori) Konzen; proud grandpa of Andrew, Christopher, Chad (Angie), Stephanie (Jim), Sami Jo (Erik); great-grandpa of Lola, Iris, Breckin, Presley, Palmer, Harper, Lincoln and Scarlett; brother of Victor Konzen. Harold was preceded in death by his Loving wife, of 67 years, Florence; sister Erna Ford and brother Robert Konzen. Friends may visit Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Private Interment to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Medical Team Hospice, 4400 S. Saginaw St., Ste. 1300 A, Flint, MI 48507. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.