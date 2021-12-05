Harold Allen, 75

Harold D. “Skip” Allen, of Flushing, formerly of Clarkston and Waterford, passed away at home on December 3, 2021 at the age of 75.

Husband of Lauree for 38 years, father of Brian (Carrie) Allen and Stephanie Allen, grandpa of Macy and Rece Allen, brother of Dale (late Judy) Allen, Gary Allen, Kathy Allen, and Robin (Tom) Kuhn, brother-in-law of J.D. (late Linda) Donovan, Donna (late Ramon) Estrada, and late Woodrow (Kathy) Donovan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Adah “Onalee” (late Chester “Chet”) Roy and Harold Allen, as well as siblings Darwin Allen and Karen Rose.

Skip graduated from Clarkston High School in 1964.

He served in the United States Air Force, Strategic Air Command as a B52 Bomber Crew Chief in the 449th Bombardment Wing during the Vietnam Conflict.

Skip retired from General Motor Parts Warehouse in shipping and receiving after 37 years of service. He enjoyed hunting with his family, golfing, playing pickleball and enjoying popcorn with a beer.

Memorial visitation at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, December 11 from 2-4 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will be this summer at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

