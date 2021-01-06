Harold Bannasch, 82

Harold Charles Bannasch, of Clarkston, passed away January 4, 2021 at the age of 82.

He was born on February 28, 1938 in Detroit, son of the late Harold Emil and Alvera Bannasch (nee Schneider). Loving husband of Mary for 59 wonderful years. Dear father of Harold (Desiree) Bannasch, John (Christy) Bannasch and Steven Bannasch.

Harold was a partner in the Total Insurance Agency in Clarkston for 40-plus years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed music, singing with the Oakland Community Chorus. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and being in the great outdoors.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 9 at 1 p.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road, Clarkston. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-9 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway. Due to pandemic restrictions only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required for entry. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Food Pantry or the American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook coatsfuneralhome.com.