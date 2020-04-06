Harriet Bosek, 93

Harriet Bosek, of Davisburg formerly of Brown City passed away April 2, 2020. She was 93 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward and her daughter Susan (late Paul) Burke; mother of Sharon (Gary) Spyniewski; grandma of Dawn (Bill) Bovensiep, Lisa (Brian) Scott, Mandy (William) Daniel, Ryan (Ashley) Burke and Paul (Heather) Burke; great grandma of 10.

Due to the national health crisis, private services will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Inurnment White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Please leave a memory or condolence on Harriet’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com