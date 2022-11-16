Harris remains local state representative

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

In the state representative race for the 52nd District, incumbent Republican Mike Harris won the vote for a two-year term.

Harris (26,884 votes) defeated Democrat Robin McGregor (19,024).

There were also 47 write-ins.

“I appreciate the continued support from all five communities in the 52nd District, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Harris said. “I am immensely grateful to the family, friends, and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and effort to our campaign during this election season. Public service begins with a love of your community. Focusing on prosperity for our district and state is so important. With your help, we can restore Michigan to a place where people of all ages can count on a bright future. Thank you for trusting me as your voice in Lansing.

In his upcoming term, Harris said his focus is on “finding real solutions to revitalize our economy and provide much needed relief to Michigan families.”

“I am passionate about supporting a prosperous future for our youth. Finding ways to prepare our children for independence is key to the future of this state. Workforce development, partnering with local industry to introduce students to different career paths, education, and encouraging growth in our business community will help provide a stable future for Michigan.

Harris will have a leadership position among House Republicans for the upcoming 2023-24 term in the Michigan Legislature.

Last week, Harris was elected by colleagues as the Republican caucus chief deputy whip, a job of critical importance in communicating key information to legislators. Harris will help keep colleagues up to date on important issues and decisions coming up on the House floor. He also will be part of the team serving as a liaison between caucus leaders and other members, tracking votes and assisting legislators with policy-related questions.

“This is a critical time for Michigan families and communities, and I will continue to fight for what’s right,” Harris said. “I am committed to pursuing the policies we need to build a brighter future for our state.”

Harris represents the 43rd District, which includes Clarkston, Lake Angelus, Independence Township and part of Waterford Township in Oakland County. When the new Legislature convenes in January, he will represent the 52nd District covering many of the same communities.

PHOTO: Mike Harris meets with some of his colleagues in Lansing earlier this year. Photo: Provided by Mike Quillinan