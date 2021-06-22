Harry Radcliff

Hank Radcliff spent two and a half years years battling cancer while at home in Clarkston, and finished his struggle on May 28, 2021 while in hospice care at Beaumont Hospital.

He grew up in Royal Oak and that’s where he and Jennifer met. They were married in 1964, and in 1972 built their home on the Millpond and moved to Clarkston. Rebecca and Miles were raised in that home.

Hank was a brilliant robotic welding engineer and designer, and owned Tipaloy, a family business located in Detroit’s New Center area. He was interested in building construction and left a legacy of new or rehabilitated historic structures. He found time to serve as the first president of the Clarkston Mill Ponds Association, which would later become the lake board.

Hank is survived by his wife and children, grandson Styles and brother Mitchell, as well as friends and colleagues in Oakland County and throughout the welding industry.

Memorials may be made in Hank’s name to the Detroit Institute of Arts or the Michigan Humane Society.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

To honor his wishes, no service will be held at this time.