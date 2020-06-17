Hats off to the Clarkston Class of 2020!

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

The 2019-20 school year for the Clarkston High School senior class was anything but normal, especially from the middle of March through last weekend.

As school buildings closed in mid-March and all activities, including sports, prom, and everything else a senior looks forward to, the students and staff had to make due with online virtual learning.

Last weekend was a reprieve from all of that as the 600-plus students in the Class of 2020 enjoyed a graduation ceremony in front of Wolves Stadium and then the unique Commencement Cruise through the streets of Clarkston.

The graduation ceremony Friday was staggered, with students walking across the stage by last name at different intervals starting at 9 a.m. and going until 7 p.m.

Parents and family members were able to be close to the stage to take photos of their graduate.

The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Shawn Ryan, and high school administration took part in the graduation ceremony and made sure each graduate got their time in the spotlight one final time as a high school student.

The cruise ran Saturday afternoon with students decorating their vehicles and driving to town hot spots, their elementary schools, Sashabaw Middle School, Clarkston Junior High School and high school, and winding up at Depot Park for photo opportunities at the gazebo, on the bridge, and even on the playground equipment.

Many smiles were seen at both events, giving hope to the return to normalcy in due time, and proving that even in difficult times, there can always be a silver lining to be found.

From all of us with The Clarkston News, best of luck and congrats to the Class of 2020!