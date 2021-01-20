Have an ‘ice’ day, Clarkston

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

As the Detroit Red Wings started their new season last week, it was a bit of irony the latest edition outdoor ice rink was completed last Thursday at Depot Park.

Measuring 32 feet wide by 64 feet long, the new Clarkston Area Optimist Club Ice Rink was formally dedicated with a check presentation as part of the ceremony.

The Clarkston Area Optimist Club gave $1,850 to the Clarkston Community Schools Construction Tech program to co-purchase the rink.

Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith was also present at the dedication.

The optimists built, installed, and have maintained the rink since the project started five years ago.

Construction Tech instructors Steve Wyckoff and Jeff Peariso used the install as a project for their students. Both were also present last Thursday for the installation, as were several Construction Tech students.

The optimists will continue to maintain the rink, which is located directly in front of the gazebo at the park, during the season.

“It is truly a gift from the Optimist Club to the Village,” said Optimist Club President Kathy Novak.