BREAKING NEWS: Haven re-elected mayor of Clarkston; council remains same

UPDATED: 10:25 p.m., from City Manager Jonathan Smith:

Following are the voting results for the City of the Village of Clarkston:

Registered Voters 858

Actual Voters 666

Turnout Percentage 77.6%

Mayor (1 position)

Eric Haven 358

Cory Johnston 83

Other Write-Ins 11

No Selection 214

2-Year Council Seats (3 positions)

Sue Wylie 361

Joe Luginski 267

Al Avery 254

Steve McLean 86

Other Write-Ins 11

No Selection 1019

1-Year Council Seats (2 positions)

Gary Casey 278

Ed Bonser 256

Write-Ins 13

No Selection 785