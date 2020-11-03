BREAKING NEWS: Haven re-elected mayor of Clarkston; council remains same

UPDATED: 10:25 p.m., from City Manager Jonathan Smith:
Following are the voting results for the City of the Village of Clarkston:
Registered Voters 858
Actual Voters 666
Turnout Percentage 77.6%
Mayor (1 position)
Eric Haven 358
Cory Johnston 83
Other Write-Ins 11
No Selection 214
2-Year Council Seats (3 positions)
Sue Wylie 361
Joe Luginski 267
Al Avery 254
Steve McLean 86
Other Write-Ins 11
No Selection 1019
1-Year Council Seats (2 positions)
Gary Casey 278
Ed Bonser 256
Write-Ins 13
No Selection 785