Hazel M. STEPHENSON

STEPHENSON, Hazel M.; of Clarkston; went to be with the Lord January 26, 2020; age 95. Preceded in death by her husband Richard “Dick”, son in law Bo Caverly & siblings: Esther, Aley, Helen, Greta, Clem & Art. Loving mother of Dee (Jeff) Meyer, Jim (Denni) Stephenson, Becky (Greg) Snoblin and Kim (David) Wendell. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Sister of Marian Woodard. Hazel served in the U.S. Army as a nurse. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 3-9 pm. Funeral Service Friday, January 31st at 11 am at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice or Calvary Lutheran Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.