Hazel M. Voorhees, 90

Hazel M. Voorhees of Clarkston; passed away on April 14, 2025; age 90.

Preceded in death by her parents James and Leanna Jones, and brother Spike Jones. Loving mother of Steven (Rhonda) Voorhees, Vanessa (David) Meyer, and the late Mark Voorhees; grandmother of Cassie (Lucas) Murphy, John (Alexa) Meyer and Stepanie (Andrew) Smith; and great-grandmother of Tabitha Murphy, Abigail Murphy, David Murphy, Titus Meyer, Enoch Meyer, Garett Meyer and Waverly Meyer.

Hazel is a lifelong resident of Clarkston, Michigan. She owned Voorhees Construction where she worked with her two sons. Hazel worked in Real Estate for the majority of her life, retiring just within the past few years. She enjoyed golfing and was an active participant throughout her life at the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Holly. She will be dearly missed.

