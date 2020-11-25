Head coach looking forward to being on slopes

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Brian Popelier is looking forward to getting on the slopes as he moves from assistant coach to head coach for the Clarkston High School Ski.

“I am excited to have a sport that is outdoors and have some normalcy we have been lacking since the COVID pandemic,” said Popelier. “We have an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors as well as a sport all the people who are involved in are all passionate about and put a lot of time and effort into it.”

He added hopefully the few hours they are skiing and racing it gives the athletes a sense of normalcy.

Popelier is familiar with the ski teams as he was an assistant coach for the last two years.

“I have been an avid ski racer for my entire life,” he said, adding he grew up in the community as well. He was on the Lake Orion Ski team as well as a developmental ski team around the area.

Popelier hopes to bring to the program a life long passion for the sport and bringing excitement and experience to the athletes. He is excited for this year’s teams.

“Our team itself is really strong,” Popelier explained. “We are returning a lot of varsity athletes from the year prior. They are very competitive. They are a very talented – both boys and girls. The girls are as talented as the boys are with a little bit younger giving them an opportunity to do something special in the regional and state finals. I believe they can do something special for regionals and state finals.”

He added in skiing a lot of athletes make a lot of progression through the year from the prior season.

“They grow up a little bit and they have opportunities to get stronger,” he said.

Popelier lives in Clarkston with his wife, Valerie, and their five-year-old daughter, Rooney.

“We’re committed to our community as well as our athletic programs,” Popelier said. “Just very excited to be the new head coach.”