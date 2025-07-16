Helen A. Simunovic, 89

Helen A. Simunovic; of Clarkston; born September 14, 1935 in New York City, New York to Marijan and Kata Zurich; passed away on July 7, 2025 at the age of 89; Wife of Robert for 66 years; mother of Lisa (Robert Blasi) Simunovic and Karen (Matthew) VanGilder; grandmother of Nicholas and Michael VanGilder; preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Helen worked as an administrative assistant for the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, Helen selflessly donated her time to volunteer work at St. Lucy’s Croatian Catholic Church both in the office and for the Christian Women’s Society. She appreciated all nature: especially watching the deer, birds and squirrels. She was very kind, loving, and had a beautiful sense of humor. She was proud of her Croatian heritage and loved nothing more than spending time with family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, July 11 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Lucy Croatian Catholic Church, 200 E. Wattles Road, Troy with visiting at the church a half hour prior to mass. A Private interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.