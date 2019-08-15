Henley secures a spot at Davenport

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Brock Henley opened August with exciting news – he committed to continue his baseball career at Davenport University.

“It’s really exciting,” said the recent Clarkston High School graduate. “It’s a dream come true. I always wanted to play baseball at the next level.”

For Henley, what stood out the most about Davenport was they fit his needs academically.

“I wanted a good business school and I wanted a school that would be good for an accounting major and they were perfect for it,” he said. “It worked out they had a spot open for baseball. It was a good match for both.”

He added he had already applied to Davenport University when he was contacted for baseball.

Henley began playing baseball when he was really young with T-Ball. He began playing travel baseball when was 9-years-old, playing with multiple teams including Clarkston Riverdawgs and the latest team being the South Oakland A’s.

He loves baseball is a mental sport.

“Yes, it takes a lot of hand-eye coordination but what it really comes down to, is it’s a mental game,” Henley said. “It keeps you engaged and you really have to think about what you are doing.”

He has learned through the years, especially playing with Clarkston Baseball and travel teams, not to get too excited or get too low.

“You have to be right there in the middle the whole time,” he added. “You can’t get too down on yourself. Just persevere.”

He will play in a middle infield position and added it will either be second base or short stop.