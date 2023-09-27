Hepatitis A confirmed at Pine Knob

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — After announcing two weeks ago that a suspected case of hepatitis A was discovered at the Ivy Lounge inside Pine Knob Music Theatre, the Oakland County Health Division said in an update Sept. 21 that the case was confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Laboratory.

The Health Division advises all season members, their guests and staff who consumed food at the Ivy Lounge between Aug. 26–Sept. 8 to monitor for symptoms, and if unvaccinated for hepatitis A, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

All individuals potentially exposed should watch for hepatitis A symptoms and contact your healthcare provider if you become ill to report you have a known hepatitis A exposure.

