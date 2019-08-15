High hopes for season

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston athletes were excited to get the fall season started this week, especially the varsity football players.

“It’s our last run,” said Datrius McKinney, senior defensive back, during the OAA Media Day at Rochester High School last Friday. “We are looking forward to the season, getting back to our players and our family, and getting right back to work.”

“I am just excited to get back together with the team,” added Hayden Temple, senior linebacker.

Senior widereceiver Matt Miller shared that the team is ready to get going.

“We came back pretty hungry after we won the championship by one point (in 2017). Imagine how hungry we will be after losing it by one point (in 2018),” Miller said. “I am excited because of how our season turned out last year.”

“We can’t wait to get going,” said long-time head coach Kurt Richardson, going into his 33rd season at the helm. “Best of luck to everybody and stay healthy.”

The Wolves open the season against Southfield A&T at West Bloomfield High School in first annual Showdown at the Swamp, Aug. 30.

“There are big things for Clarkston this year,” said McKinney, adding fans and the community should expect a third consecutive round at Ford Field for the state championship.

The Oakland Activities Association Football Day was hosted by the Rochester Athletics Department.

“We usually say this every year but I do believe this OAA from the top to the bottom is one of the strongest football leagues in the entire state,” said Erik Vernon, head coach for Rochester Varsity Football. “What is so unique and great about this conference is not only does this conference have some awesome players, if you look at any scouting website or look at the offers, of course we have high level, high talented players, but the strength and the traditions of the programs in this league. It’s a testament to the communities in Oakland County. It’s a testament to the coaches.”

