Hilda Lowrie, 101

Hilda L. Lowrie of Clarkston passed away on April 3, 2020. She was 101 years old.

She was born to Harry & Anna Barnett in Milford; preceded in death by her husband Keith and her daughter Ann (late Robert) Gillis; grandma of Thomas (Trish) Gillis & Mark Gillis; great grandma of Keith, Eric & Tyler; great great grandma of Colton.

Hilda retired as a secretary from Sashabaw Elementary, Clarkston schools. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and relaxing.

Due to the national public health crisis, services will be by invitation only. Interment Andersonville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Please leave a memory or condolence on Hilda’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com