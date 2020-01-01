Historic consultants

Clarkston City Council voted unanimously at a special meeting on Dec. 21 to add $2,000 to the Historic District Commission’s 2019-2020 budget, to hire a historic preservation consultant.

The HDC selected H2A Architects of Davison as their consultant.

The agreement and fee structure, which was reviewed by the city attorney, includes review of the HDC application process for Certificates of Appropriateness submitted by residents looking to build or renovate in the historic district, $600; review and provide recommendations on Certificate of Appropriateness applications on a case-by-case basis, $600 each; attend HDC meetings when requested, $150/hour; and illustrated guidelines for new construction, $4,800.

The fee structure is for planning only; the consultant budget remains limited to $2,000, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.