Historic study

Clarkston’s Historic District Study Committee is working on a large endeavor to update documentation on the contributing structures within the city’s existing Historic District.

According to Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith, this effort is not about expanding the district, and is simply to document the district so that building owners may be eligible for federal historic tax credits of up to 25 percent of the cost of repairs and improvements.

The 4-5 page documents generated for each home include detailed history and description of the structure as well historic and current-day photos.

If you have information about your old home in the district you would be willing to share with the committee, please contact them by sending an email to StudyComm@villageofclarkston.org.