Hit-and-run driver sought

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting deputies from the Independence Township Substation with the investigation of a pedestrian hit and run crash on Clintonville Road north of Fay Street at 10:13 p.m., March 14.

Employees from the Clarkston Specialty Healthcare Center at 4800 Clintonville Road were attempting to assist an 83-year-old man in a wheelchair out of the roadway and back inside the facility when he and one of the employees were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Clintonville Road. The responsible vehicle failed to stop and continued northbound.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo with some type of red writing on the front of the vehicle. The vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side and possibly a faulty rear tail light.

Both the 83-year-old resident and employee were transported to McLaren Regional Medical Center in the City of Pontiac by the Independence Township Fire Department.

The 83-year-old resident is listed in critical condition and the 29-year-old employee is listed in stable condition. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or may have information is being asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Tip line: 1-888-TURN-1-IN or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you may remain anonymous.

This crash remains under investigation.