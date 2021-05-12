Holbein scores hat trick in CHS soccer victory over Berkley

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Kickers didn’t waste anytime getting on the scoreboard as sophomore Michaela Holbein netted the first goal for the Wolves 41 seconds into their 7-3 win over Berkley last Thursday.

Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer team put one more in the net six minutes later. The Wolves took over possession in their territory and brought the ball into the Bears’ turf for a quick goal from senior Ryann Fetty off an assist from Emily Horne.

“It was good in spells, but it was a bit sloppy in spells as well,” said Damian Huffer, head coach.

Reagan Robert put Berkley on the board with one goal with 29 minutes left in the first half. Seven minutes later, Leah Smith tied the score for the Bears.

“There were moments when we looked completely in control then we seemed to let teams back in,” Huffer said. “We dropped off and defended too deep. It just made it far too easy for them to get back into it. We spoke about it at half time as soon as you slide, when you play 10-15 yards out in the field it allows them to score.”

Holbein brought Clarkston back into the lead with 16:10 remaining in the first half, taking the opportunity to score off a corner kick by freshman Macie Moscovic.

Less than seven minutes later, Holbein scored one more for a hat trick to finish the half, 4-2.

Freshman Emma Bradley scored two minutes into the second half to continue the momentum for the Wolves.

Sophomore Emerson Wood scored the sixth goal with 30:55 remaining in the game and junior Emily Horne finished the night with the final goal with six minutes to go.

Fetty and Horne had two assists each and senior Ella Paul had one assist.

“It looked like we were going to score every time we attacked were going to score from that standpoint I was pleased,” Huffer said.

He added he was able to rotate players into the game and give some of them minutes.

“It keeps the players up to speed and gives the starters some rest as well,” he said. “Lots of chances and everyone gets a chance to play.”

The Wolves lost to Rochester on Friday, 6-0.

“They are good,” Huffer said going into the game. “They are undefeated and haven’t lost a game yet. It will be a real test how we measure up to the best teams in the state. These are a great group of girls and they are strive for a challenge.”

The Wolves (6-3) opened the week against Lake Orion on Tuesday.

They host Royal Oak on Thursday at the Clarkston High School stadium. They head to Davison on Friday. JV plays at 5 p.m., varsity follows.

“As we get closer to districts we need to eliminate those 10-15 minute spells where we drop off and let teams have too much space because that will really hurt you when you play against the top teams in the state,” Huffer said. “Going forward creating lots of chances and looking good, we just have to tighten up across the board from the goal keeper all the way to the forwards. It’s something we will focus on in training.”

They are home again on Tuesday, May 18 against Oxford at the CHS stadium. For home games, JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.