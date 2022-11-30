Holiday Walk returns to Flint Cultural Center

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 37th Annual Holiday Walk returns to the Flint Cultural Center campus on Dec. 6 from 5:15-8 p.m.

This Flint holiday tradition takes place on the 33-acre campus of the Flint Cultural Center and is free to the public.

The campus will be transformed into a winter wonderland with new holiday light displays, festive live music, holiday theatre performances, seasonal crafts, free planetarium holiday sampler shows, and photos with Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus and their elves inside the Flint Institute of Music Whiting Auditorium lobby.

Santa Claus and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will kick off the Holiday Walk at 5:15 p.m. with the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, located in the lawn space between the Flint Institute of Arts and Longway Planetarium off E. Kearsley Street. Food trucks will also be on site for food purchases.

PHOTO: The Holiday Walk has activities for kids of all ages. Photo: flintcultural.org